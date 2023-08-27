Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 127 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 546 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.397 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (1-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Monday, when he threw six innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Falter will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Colin Selby Jordan Wicks 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Bailey Falter Drew Rom

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.