The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Cody Bellinger and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Cubs -125 +105 9 -105 -115

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Pirates games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 43, or 41.3%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has entered 86 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 37-49 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 71 of its 130 games with a total.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-35 26-37 23-30 35-41 40-47 18-24

