Sunday's game at PNC Park has the Chicago Cubs (68-61) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) at 1:35 PM ET (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (2-2, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (1-7, 4.53 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Pirates games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been victorious in 43, or 41.3%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 37-49 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (546 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates Schedule