Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .326 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Hayes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
- In 66.0% of his 94 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26 games this year (27.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 36 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.330
|AVG
|.200
|.365
|OBP
|.243
|.562
|SLG
|.305
|25
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|16
|31/11
|K/BB
|49/11
|4
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
