Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .326 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Hayes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.

In 66.0% of his 94 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 26 games this year (27.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 36 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .330 AVG .200 .365 OBP .243 .562 SLG .305 25 XBH 12 7 HR 3 32 RBI 16 31/11 K/BB 49/11 4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings