Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .326 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Hayes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with two homers.
  • In 66.0% of his 94 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 26 games this year (27.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 36 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 47
.330 AVG .200
.365 OBP .243
.562 SLG .305
25 XBH 12
7 HR 3
32 RBI 16
31/11 K/BB 49/11
4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.