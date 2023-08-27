Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- In 51.3% of his games this season (40 of 78), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 78 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 19.2% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with two or more runs nine times (11.5%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.236
|AVG
|.236
|.306
|OBP
|.312
|.309
|SLG
|.307
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|30/12
|K/BB
|34/12
|12
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
