The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 51.3% of his games this season (40 of 78), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 78 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • In 19.2% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with two or more runs nine times (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.236 AVG .236
.306 OBP .312
.309 SLG .307
6 XBH 7
1 HR 1
14 RBI 8
30/12 K/BB 34/12
12 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.