The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .278.

Delay enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313.

Delay has picked up a hit in 25 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 23.9% of his games this year, Delay has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .275 AVG .281 .342 OBP .338 .319 SLG .469 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 13/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

