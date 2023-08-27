Jack Suwinski vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cubs Player Props
|Pirates vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cubs
|Pirates vs Cubs Odds
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 63 walks.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 49 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (15.5%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (38 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Ji-Hwan Bae
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Connor Joe
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.190
|AVG
|.215
|.317
|OBP
|.351
|.364
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|72/33
|K/BB
|67/30
|6
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.