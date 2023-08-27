The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.558 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 206 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .255.

Joe is batting .438 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Joe has picked up a hit in 60 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (26 of 106), with more than one RBI six times (5.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .285 AVG .228 .400 OBP .303 .449 SLG .431 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 22 RBI 11 42/27 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings