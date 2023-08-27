The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.558 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 206 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .255.
  • Joe is batting .438 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in 60 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Joe has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (26 of 106), with more than one RBI six times (5.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 49
.285 AVG .228
.400 OBP .303
.449 SLG .431
18 XBH 21
4 HR 5
22 RBI 11
42/27 K/BB 55/14
0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
  • The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
