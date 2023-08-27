Connor Joe vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.558 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 206 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cubs Player Props
|Pirates vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cubs
|Pirates vs Cubs Odds
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks while batting .255.
- Joe is batting .438 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 60 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (26 of 106), with more than one RBI six times (5.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.285
|AVG
|.228
|.400
|OBP
|.303
|.449
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|11
|42/27
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.