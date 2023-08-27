Bryan Reynolds vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (122) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 83 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 51 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.244
|AVG
|.286
|.323
|OBP
|.331
|.396
|SLG
|.526
|21
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|36
|43/24
|K/BB
|61/16
|3
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
