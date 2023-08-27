On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (122) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 83 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 51 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .244 AVG .286 .323 OBP .331 .396 SLG .526 21 XBH 29 6 HR 12 28 RBI 36 43/24 K/BB 61/16 3 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings