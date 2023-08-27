Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 93 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (62 of 105), with multiple hits 23 times (21.9%).

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 25 games this season (23.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .271 AVG .229 .380 OBP .364 .397 SLG .394 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 18 50/35 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings