Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 93 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
  • McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (62 of 105), with multiple hits 23 times (21.9%).
  • In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen has driven in a run in 25 games this season (23.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 49
.271 AVG .229
.380 OBP .364
.397 SLG .394
15 XBH 14
5 HR 7
21 RBI 18
50/35 K/BB 49/35
5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.