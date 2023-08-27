The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is hitting .194 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), Rivas has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.200 AVG .182
.192 OBP .400
.360 SLG .455
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 3
9/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs are sending Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
