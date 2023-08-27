The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .194 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

In nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), Rivas has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .200 AVG .182 .192 OBP .400 .360 SLG .455 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 0

