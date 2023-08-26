The Minnesota Twins (67-62) will look to Michael A. Taylor, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Texas Rangers (72-56) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Target Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Joe Ryan (9-8, 4.43 ERA).

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.43 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers' Scherzer (12-5) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, a 3.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150 in 23 games this season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Scherzer has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the right-hander tossed four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.

Ryan is trying to record his 13th quality start of the year in this game.

Ryan has put up 17 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

