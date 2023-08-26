The Chicago Cubs (67-61) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) on Saturday at PNC Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.

In seven games this season, he has put up a 7.27 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .314 against him.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs' Assad (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 23 games this season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has 10 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

