Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cubs on August 26, 2023
Nico Hoerner and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at PNC Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 120 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.326/.460 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has put up 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .254/.373/.399 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Assad Stats
- The Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Assad has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.
Assad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 23 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI (139 total hits). He has swiped 31 bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.338/.395 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 116 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .316/.364/.542 slash line on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
