On Saturday, August 26, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (67-61) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Pirates' matchup versus the Cubs but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to defeat the Cubs with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 37 (57.8%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 25-12 (winning 67.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 35 of 74 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.