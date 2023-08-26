Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will take the field at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Saturday.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 126 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .387 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.395 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Colin Selby to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old right-hander.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Colin Selby Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson

