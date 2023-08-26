Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 35 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (540 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

