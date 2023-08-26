The UMass Minutemen (0-0) visit the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

New Mexico State ranked 25th-worst in total offense (330.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 30th with 336.2 yards allowed per contest. UMass ranked third-worst in scoring offense last season (12.5 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 104th with 31.1 points allowed per contest.

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

New Mexico State vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

New Mexico State vs. UMass Key Statistics (2022)

New Mexico State UMass 330.8 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (130th) 336.2 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.1 (40th) 161.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (68th) 169.2 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.9 (126th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

New Mexico State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Diego Pavia put up 1,442 passing yards -- including a 52.9% completion percentage -- with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (110.9 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 93 carries for 508 yards and six TDs.

Star Thomas churned out 520 rushing yards (40.0 per game) and five touchdowns last year.

Justice Powers amassed 20 receptions for 440 yards and one touchdown last year. He was targeted 44 times, and averaged 33.8 yards per game.

Kordell David tacked on 343 yards on 24 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 51 times, and averaged 26.4 receiving yards per game.

Jonathan Brady's stat line last season: 310 receiving yards, 23 catches, three touchdowns, on 36 targets.

UMass Stats Leaders (2022)

Brady Olson averaged 65.9 passing yards per contest and tossed two touchdowns last season.

Ellis Merriweather tallied 575 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Gino Campiotti ran for three touchdowns on 390 yards a year ago.

George Johnson averaged 33.5 yards on 2.3 receptions per game and compiled one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Cam Sullivan-Brown caught 27 passes last season on his way to 373 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Isaac Ross worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 195 receiving yards (16.3 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed New Mexico State or UMass gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.