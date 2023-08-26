Liover Peguero vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Javier Assad) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .250 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 19.2% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Peguero has driven home a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.333
|AVG
|.174
|.391
|OBP
|.224
|.571
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/3
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
