In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Javier Assad TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .250 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Peguero has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 19.2% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Peguero has driven home a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .333 AVG .174 .391 OBP .224 .571 SLG .326 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/3 K/BB 13/3 3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings