Jack Suwinski vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .203 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 61 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 49 of 109 games this year (45.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (14.7%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (35 of 109), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 33.9% of his games this year (37 of 109), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.192
|AVG
|.215
|.313
|OBP
|.351
|.368
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|71/31
|K/BB
|67/30
|6
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
