The Chicago Cubs (67-60) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-6) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (10-8) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.

Keller is looking to record his third straight quality start in this game.

Keller is looking for his 26th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

In three of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs' Hendricks (5-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, a 3.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.145 in 17 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 538 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 126 home runs (26th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 2-for-21 with a double and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

