Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (67-60) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) at PNC Park on Friday, August 25, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Pirates and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+100), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 37 out of the 63 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 42 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 39 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+140) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.