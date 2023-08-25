Kyle Hendricks starts for the Chicago Cubs on Friday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 126 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 538 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Pirates rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.400 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (10-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Keller has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.