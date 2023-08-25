How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Kyle Hendricks starts for the Chicago Cubs on Friday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 126 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 538 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.400 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (10-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Keller has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Home
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Zack Thompson
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Rob Zastryzny
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Smyly
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|-
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Brady Singer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.