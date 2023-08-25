The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Pirates have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 42, or 41.2%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 39-56 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 128 games with a total.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 26-37 23-30 34-40 39-47 18-23

