Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (67-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 25.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (5-6) for the Cubs and Mitch Keller (10-8) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (41.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 39-53 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (538 total runs).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

