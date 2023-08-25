On Friday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .250.

Peguero has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (26.9%).

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .333 AVG .174 .391 OBP .224 .571 SLG .326 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/3 K/BB 13/3 3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings