On Friday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .250.
  • Peguero has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (26.9%).
  • In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.6% of his games this year, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.333 AVG .174
.391 OBP .224
.571 SLG .326
4 XBH 3
3 HR 2
11 RBI 5
15/3 K/BB 13/3
3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Hendricks (5-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
