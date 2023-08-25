Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 21 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .258.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 27.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (37.0%), including six multi-run games (6.5%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .320 AVG .200 .351 OBP .243 .545 SLG .305 24 XBH 12 6 HR 3 30 RBI 16 29/9 K/BB 49/11 4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings