Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 21 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .258.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 27.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (37.0%), including six multi-run games (6.5%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.320
|AVG
|.200
|.351
|OBP
|.243
|.545
|SLG
|.305
|24
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|16
|29/9
|K/BB
|49/11
|4
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
