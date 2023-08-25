The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .277 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Delay has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Delay has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (26.7%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .273 AVG .281 .342 OBP .338 .318 SLG .469 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 13/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings