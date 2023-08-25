Jason Delay vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .277 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- Delay has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Delay has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (26.7%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.273
|AVG
|.281
|.342
|OBP
|.338
|.318
|SLG
|.469
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|13/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (5-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
