Jack Suwinski -- .107 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 61 walks while batting .202.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (48 of 108), with more than one hit 16 times (14.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 108), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.2%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .191 AVG .215 .315 OBP .351 .371 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 71/31 K/BB 67/30 6 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings