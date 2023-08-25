Jack Suwinski vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- .107 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 61 walks while batting .202.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (48 of 108), with more than one hit 16 times (14.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 108), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.2%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.191
|AVG
|.215
|.315
|OBP
|.351
|.371
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|71/31
|K/BB
|67/30
|6
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
