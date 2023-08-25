Jack Suwinski -- .107 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 61 walks while batting .202.
  • Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (48 of 108), with more than one hit 16 times (14.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 108), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.2%).
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 52
.191 AVG .215
.315 OBP .351
.371 SLG .519
18 XBH 20
7 HR 14
23 RBI 31
71/31 K/BB 67/30
6 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
