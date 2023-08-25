Entering round two at the 2023 CP Women’s Open, Yuka Saso leads with a score of -6. Watch as the action continues from Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open

  • Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
  • Location: Vancouver, Canada
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
  • Thursday TV: Golf Channel
  • Friday TV: Golf Channel
  • Saturday TV: Golf Channel
  • Sunday TV: Golf Channel
CP Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round
Yuka Saso 1st -6 66
Linn Grant 2nd -5 67
Danielle Kang 3rd -3 69
Alena Sharp 3rd -3 69
Rose Zhang 3rd -3 69

CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group
11:06 AM ET Hole 10 Nelly Korda (-2/9th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (+3/71st), Lilia Vu (E/19th)
10:55 AM ET Hole 10 Minjee Lee (+3/71st), Jin-young Ko (-3/3rd), Jennifer Kupcho (+3/71st)
4:10 PM ET Hole 1 Rose Zhang (-3/3rd), Angel Yin (E/19th), Ally Ewing (+2/50th)
4:32 PM ET Hole 10 Ruoning Yin (E/19th), Carlota Ciganda (E/19th), Xiyu Lin (+1/31st)
4:32 PM ET Hole 1 Hannah Green (-2/9th), Yuka Saso (-6/1st), Allisen Corpuz (+4/86th)
10:44 AM ET Hole 10 Celine Boutier (+1/31st), Stacy Lewis (+6/115th), Linn Grant (-5/2nd)
3:59 PM ET Hole 10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (+1/31st), Ariya Jutanugarn (+5/100th), Hyo Joo Kim (E/19th)
4:10 PM ET Hole 10 In-gee Chun (+2/50th), Georgia Hall (+1/31st), Gemma Dryburgh (+4/86th)
4:21 PM ET Hole 1 Andrea Lee (+2/50th), Alexis Thompson (+4/86th), Lydia Ko (E/19th)
3:59 PM ET Hole 1 Ayaka Furue (+1/31st), Nasa Hataoka (+2/50th), Paula Reto (+6/115th)

