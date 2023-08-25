The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .255 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Joe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 during his last games.
  • Joe has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (58 of 104), with more than one hit 17 times (16.3%).
  • In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Joe has driven in a run in 26 games this year (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year (36.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 49
.285 AVG .228
.401 OBP .303
.457 SLG .431
18 XBH 21
4 HR 5
22 RBI 11
39/26 K/BB 55/14
0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.