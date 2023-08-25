The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .255 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Joe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 during his last games.

Joe has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (58 of 104), with more than one hit 17 times (16.3%).

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has driven in a run in 26 games this year (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 games this year (36.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .285 AVG .228 .401 OBP .303 .457 SLG .431 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 22 RBI 11 39/26 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings