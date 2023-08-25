The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .460, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 49th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 81 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50 of 114 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .241 AVG .286 .322 OBP .331 .389 SLG .526 19 XBH 29 6 HR 12 26 RBI 36 41/24 K/BB 61/16 2 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings