Justin Steele will try to collect his 15th victory of the season when his Chicago Cubs (66-60) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Steele (14-3) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (10-8) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 173 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.

Keller is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Keller will try to build upon a 26-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs' Steele (14-3) will make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 4.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.182.

He has 14 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.182), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.