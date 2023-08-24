Mitch Keller gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+135). A 9-run total is set in the contest.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 42, or 41.6%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 18-19 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 69 of its 127 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-33 26-37 23-30 34-39 39-47 18-22

