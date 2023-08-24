Pirates vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (66-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 24.
The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (14-3) for the Cubs and Mitch Keller (10-8) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Pirates have won in 42, or 41.6%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 17 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (534 total, 4.2 per game).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|@ Twins
|W 7-4
|Mitch Keller vs Sonny Gray
|August 20
|@ Twins
|L 2-0
|Ryan Borucki vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 21
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Thomas Hatch vs Drew Rom
|August 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|August 23
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Thompson
|August 24
|Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|August 25
|Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|August 27
|Cubs
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Drew Smyly
|August 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs TBA
|August 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Cole Ragans
