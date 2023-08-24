Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (66-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 24.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (14-3) for the Cubs and Mitch Keller (10-8) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have won in 42, or 41.6%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 17 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (534 total, 4.2 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule