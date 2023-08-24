Liover Peguero vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .250 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.333
|AVG
|.174
|.391
|OBP
|.224
|.571
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/3
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.182), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.