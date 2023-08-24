After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 91 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.7% of those games.

He has homered in nine games this season (9.9%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 27.5% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 36.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .324 AVG .200 .355 OBP .243 .555 SLG .305 24 XBH 12 6 HR 3 30 RBI 16 28/9 K/BB 49/11 4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings