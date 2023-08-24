Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has 11 doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .239.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.3%).
  • In 75 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • In 14 games this year (18.7%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Other Pirates Players vs the Cubs

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 40
.243 AVG .236
.310 OBP .312
.320 SLG .307
6 XBH 7
1 HR 1
13 RBI 8
28/11 K/BB 34/12
11 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
  • The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Steele (14-3) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.182), and 29th in K/9 (8.7).
