Jack Suwinski vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 48 of 107 games this year (44.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.0%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (15.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 35 games this season (32.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.191
|AVG
|.215
|.311
|OBP
|.351
|.371
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|71/30
|K/BB
|67/30
|6
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Steele (14-3) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.182 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
