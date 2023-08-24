How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds meet on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET. Christian Walker and Matt McLain have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 140 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (597 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.337).
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 148 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 615.
- The Reds have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (10-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Kelly has registered 14 quality starts this year.
- Kelly will try to continue a 22-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 outings this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson (4-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Williamson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Matt Waldron
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Scott McGough
|Yu Darvish
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brett Kennedy
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Hunter Greene
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 9-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
