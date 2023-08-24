Connor Joe vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Joe and his .465 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .250 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.
- In 55.3% of his 103 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 8.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (24.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (5.8%).
- In 37 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.228
|.390
|OBP
|.303
|.450
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|11
|39/24
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.182), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.