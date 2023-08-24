Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .565 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (119) this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 43rd in slugging.

Reynolds enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .227.

In 81 of 113 games this season (71.7%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (14.2%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds has an RBI in 39 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .246 AVG .286 .329 OBP .331 .398 SLG .526 19 XBH 29 6 HR 12 26 RBI 36 40/24 K/BB 61/16 2 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings