Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with three doubles) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

In 62 of 102 games this season (60.8%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 24 games this season (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .283 AVG .229 .390 OBP .364 .414 SLG .394 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 20 RBI 18 46/34 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

