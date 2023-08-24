Alfonso Rivas -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .190 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

In eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), Rivas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Rivas has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .250 AVG .182 .400 OBP .400 .375 SLG .455 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 0

