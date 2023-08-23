The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Zack Thompson (2-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals' Thompson will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 3.90, a batting average against of .270 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.388) and 124 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Pirates two times this season, allowing them to go 1-for-10 in three innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.