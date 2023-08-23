Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cardinals on August 23, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals play at PNC Park on Wednesday (beginning at 12:35 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 118 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .268/.331/.468 so far this season.
- Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 90 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 68 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .252/.373/.392 slash line on the season.
- McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Thompson Stats
- Zack Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his third start of the season.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has recorded 133 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .283/.331/.506 so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 66 walks and 65 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.363/.451 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
