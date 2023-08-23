Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) will match up against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) at PNC Park on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +105. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 64 times and won 28, or 43.8%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 25-31 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (44.6% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (42%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 37 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Bryan Reynolds - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+130) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+260) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

