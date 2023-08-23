Zack Thompson takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at PNC Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 124 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 530 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.396 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Ortiz has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Ryan Borucki Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Andre Jackson -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.