Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .238.

Peguero has recorded a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peguero has driven home a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .316 AVG .174 .381 OBP .224 .579 SLG .326 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 5 15/3 K/BB 13/3 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings