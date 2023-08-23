Liover Peguero vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .238.
- Peguero has recorded a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peguero has driven home a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.316
|AVG
|.174
|.381
|OBP
|.224
|.579
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/3
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Thompson (2-5) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
