Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .275 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 58 of 90 games this year (64.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (28.9%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 24 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 32 of 90 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.321
|AVG
|.200
|.354
|OBP
|.243
|.536
|SLG
|.305
|22
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|26/9
|K/BB
|49/11
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Thompson (2-5) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
